Bears’ Trubisky doubtful, likely to miss 2nd straight game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was listed as doubtful Friday and likely will miss his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury when the NFC North leaders visit the New York Giants on Sunday.

Trubisky was hurt sliding late in a win over Minnesota on Nov. 18. He was hit by the Vikings’ Harrison Smith on the left side, resulting in his throwing shoulder getting driven into the ground.

Though Trubisky practiced on a limited basis this week, veteran Chase Daniel figures to make his second straight start for the NFC North leaders.

The Bears also listed defensive end Akiem Hicks as questionable. He was a full participant Friday after sitting out the previous two practices with Achilles tendon soreness.