Bears TE Burton to miss NFL season opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton will miss Thursday night’s NFL season opener against the Green Bay Packers due to a groin strain.

Burton suffered the injury last week and was able to practice only on a limited basis throughout the week. The Bears had said he would be a game-time decision.

The Bears also will be without reserve tackle Rashaad Coward due to an elbow injury.

Packers linebacker Oren Burks (pectoral) will miss the game. He had been ruled out on Wednesday. Also out for the Packers are cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck) and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring).

The other Bears inactives are cornerback Kevin Toliver II, running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., linebacker Josh Woods, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, and wide receiver Riley Ridley.

The Packers’ other inactives are defensive lineman Keke Kingsley, offensive lineman Alex Light, guard Cole Madison and running back Dexter Williams.