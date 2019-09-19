Bears-Redskins Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (1-1) at WASHINGTON (0-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Bears by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 0-2; Redskins 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 26-23-1

LAST MEETING —Redskins beat Bears 41-21, Dec. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Broncos 16-14; Redskins lost to Cowboys 31-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 14; Redskins No. 26

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (18), PASS (28)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (6T), PASS (12)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (10)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins have won past seven meetings. … Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky won past four road starts. … Trubisky looking to break out after combining to go 42 of 72 for 348 yards with interception and no TDs in first two games. Trubisky is averaging 4.8 yards an attempt after 7.4 last season. … Chicago ran for 153 yards on 29 carries at Denver. … RB David Montgomery leads NFC rookies with 80 yards rushing. Montgomery had 68 yards from scrimmage in Week 2. … WR Cordarrelle Patterson had two carries for 50 yards at Denver. … WR Allen Robinson has 60-plus yards receiving in five of seven prime-time games. … K Eddy Pineiro is 4 for 4 on field goals this season after making all three last week, including game-ending 53-yarder. … LB Khalil Mack had one sack and nine tackles in only career game against Washington on Sept. 24, 2017 with Oakland. … S Eddie Jackson tied career high with 10 tackles vs. Broncos. … CB Kyle Fuller has six INTs in past eight road games. … Redskins QB Case Keenum has thrown for 601 yards, five TDs and no INTs through two games. Keenum is first Washington QB with 100-plus rating in first two games since Brad Johnson in 1999. … RB Adrian Peterson has averaged 111. yards rushing and scored 14 TDs in 14 games vs. Bears. … Terry McLaurin is one of two rookie WRs with 10-plus catches, 175-plus yards receiving and two-plus TDs. … Donald Penn continues to start at left tackle in place of holdout Trent Williams. Penn played four seasons with Mack in Oakland. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has eight sacks in past six home games. … S Landon Collins had 12 tackles last week vs. Dallas. … CB Josh Norman had two INTs in last game vs. Bears. Fantasy tip: Trubisky could get on roll against Redskins’ defense that has allowed 8.4 yards per completion and six passing TDs.