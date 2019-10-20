Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky back in lineup against Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is active against the New Orleans Saints after missing a game because of a left shoulder injury.

Trubisky was injured on the opening drive of Chicago’s victory over Minnesota on Sept. 29. Chase Daniel replaced him in that game and played in the loss to Oakland the following week. The Bears are coming off a bye.

The Saints are trying to improve to 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter in Drew Brees’ place. New Orleans ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and top receiving tight end Jared Cook (ankle) on Friday.

Tennessee will host the Los Angeles Chargers without starting inside linebacker Jayon Brown after he hurt a groin muscle that knocked him out early of a 16-0 loss in Denver last week. Titans veteran linebacker Cameron Wake is active after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the No. 19 pick overall by Tennessee, will make his NFL debut. He tore his left ACL in early February training for the draft, an injury that knocked him out of being a likely top 10 selection.

The Chargers will be without defensive end Melvin Ingram for a third straight game with an injured hamstring and kicker Michael Badgley again with an injured knee.

Seattle’s depth at safety will be tested when the Seahawks face old friend Earl Thomas and the Baltimore Ravens. Seattle ruled out Bradley McDougald with back spasms. The Seahawks will go with Tedric Thompson and rookie Marquise Blair as their safeties, with fellow rookie Ugo Amadi as the only backup.

Seattle is also without defensive end Ziggy Ansah because of an ankle injury suffered last week against Cleveland. The Seahawks added defensive tackle Jarran Reed to the active roster on Saturday and will make his season debut after serving a six-game suspension.

The Ravens will be without starting wide receiver Marquise Brown and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, and top cornerback Jimmy Smith. Brown and Onwuasor both have ankle injuries, while Smith has a knee injury.