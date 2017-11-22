Bears-Eagles Capsule

CHICAGO (3-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 6-4, Eagles 8-2

SERIES RECORD – Bears lead 39-13-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Bears 29-14, Sept. 19, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bears lost to Lions 27-24; Eagles beat Cowboys 37-9

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 1, Bears No. 28

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (5), PASS (31)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (12), PASS (12)

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (15)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles have won past two meetings. … Bears coach John Fox is 1-5 vs. Philly. … Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t thrown interception in two straight games. … RB Jordan Howard leads NFC with 841 yards rushing and had his fifth career 125-yard rushing game in Week 11. … Defense has allowed only six TDs in past 21 quarters. … DE Akiem Hicks has team-best seven sacks, including five in last six games. … LB Christian Jones leads team with 64 tackles. … Bears have one win in regulation and two in overtime. … K Cairo Santos makes debut with Bears. He kicked for Chiefs from 2014-16 and early this season before groin injury. … Eagles at 9-1 for fifth time in franchise history. They won NFL championship first two times (1946, 1960), lost Super Bowl other two (1980, 2004). … Eagles have scored 20 points in 14 straight games, longest streak in NFL. … Eagles tied with Saints for longest active winning streak at eight games. … QB Carson Wentz leads NFL with 25 TD passes and ranks fourth with 103.4 rating. … RB Jay Ajayi has 168 yards rushing and one TD in two games following trade from Miami. … Rookie RB Corey Clement had four TDs in past two games. … WR Alshon Jeffery faces former team for first time. He has four TDs in past three games. … DE Derek Barnett had two sacks in Week 11 and is second among rookies with 4 1/2. … Fantasy Tip: Jeffery is becoming main target for Wentz and he’ll be motivated playing against former teammates.

