Bears dominated by Eagles in 31-3 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Facing the NFL’s top team, the Chicago Bears knew they had to be perfect to have a chance.

They won the turnover battle and nothing else.

The Bears didn’t manage a first down in the first half, managed only 6 yards rushing, 140 total yards on offense and were dominated in a 31-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

So much for that 3-2 edge in turnovers.

”That’s a good football team that’s had similar scores to what we experienced,” coach John Fox said. ”We didn’t play well enough to compete.”

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, making his seventh start, was overwhelmed by Philadelphia’s ferocious defense. He was 17 of 33 for 147 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

”That falls on all of us,” Bears right guard Kyle Long said. ”We need to do a better job of keeping him upright and giving him more time to throw.”

Jordan Howard, who entered leading the NFC with 841 yards rushing, was held to 6 yards on seven carries. The Bears were at negative yards rushing until Trubisky scrambled for a big gain late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears got their first break in the first quarter right after Trubisky threw an interception to Malcolm Jenkins, but Dion Sims stripped the ball and recovered at midfield. They went three-and-out.

Chicago’s next possession started after LeGarrette Blount fumbled following a 35-yard run. Eddie Goldman recovered at Philadelphia’s 42, but the drive went nowhere and Cairo Santos fell way short on a 54-yard field goal try.

Following a 17-3 win over Carolina on Oct. 22, the Bears were 3-4 and seemed to be in the mix. They already had an impressive overtime win over the Steelers in Week 3, lost by a field goal to Minnesota in Week 5 and beat the Ravens in overtime on Oct. 15. They stayed close in their previous three losses to the Saints (20-12), Packers (23-16) and Lions (27-24).

But they were thoroughly outplayed by a superior team in Philly.

”We needed to play really, really well in all three phases to beat that team,” Fox said.

Fox is 12-31 in three seasons with the Bears and faces questions about his future on a weekly basis.

”You don’t come into this job, whether it’s as a player or coach, with questions about your job security,” Fox said. ”That’s not why I do this. Whatever happens to the things I control, I’ll work to control, and that’s to get our football team better.”

Fox has support from his players.

”I would love to have Foxy back for many years,” Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. ”He’s one of my favorite head coaches I have ever had. The way he handles the team and the way he carries himself, whether you as player are having an up or down day, whether it’s in practice or a game, he’s the first one there to tell you why you are there and why they want you there. He motivates you properly and works you hard”

