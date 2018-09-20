Bears-Cardinals Capsule

CHICAGO (1-1) at ARIZONA (0-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 2

RECORD VS SPREAD — Chicago 2-0, Arizona 0-2

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 56-28-6

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Bears 48-23, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Seahawks 24-17; Cardinals lost to Rams 34-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 17, Cardinals No. 31

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (14), PASS (29)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (4), PASS (18)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (28), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Series dates to 1920, when Chicago Cardinals beat Decatur Staleys (later Bears) 7-6. … Charles Bidwill was Bears vice president when he bought Cardinals for $50,000 in 1932. Bidwill family has owned Cardinals ever since. … Cardinals and Bears are only founding members of NFL still in existence. … Bears have non-losing record for first time since 3-3 start in 2014. … Chicago leads NFL with 10 sacks, six last week. … LB Khalil Mack, acquired from Oakland on Sept. 1, has strip sacks in each of first two games. Two-time All-Pro also returned interception for TD in opener against Green Bay. … Bears LB Danny Trevathan had two sacks against Seattle. … Chicago CB Prince Amukamara had first career interception return for TD when he ran one back 49 yards against Seattle. … Bears rookie WR Anthony Miller caught first career TD against Seahawks. … WR Allen Robinson set career high with 10 catches for 83 yards Monday night. … Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 371 yards, two TDs, two interceptions. … Arizona’s offense didn’t cross midfield vs. Rams until next-to-last play of game. … Cardinals QB Sam Bradford has not thrown TD pass, has been intercepted twice and has 55.6 passer rating. … WR Larry Fitzgerald, slowed by sore hamstring this week, has missed six games in 15-year career. … Arizona is 0-2 for first time since 2005. … Cardinals have averaged 175 yards per game and allowed 295 per game. … Through two games, Cardinals K Phil Dawson has not attempted an extra point or field goal. … Only two WRs have caught pass for Cardinals. Fitzgerald has 10, Christian Kirk five. … David Johnson has rushed for only 85 yards, averaging 3.9 per carry, and caught six passes for 33 yards. … Fantasy tip: Bears’ defense often has been dominant, with 10 sacks and four takeaways, and is facing NFL’s worst offense.