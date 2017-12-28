BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

FRIDAY, Dec. 29

FBN–END ZONE FUMBLES

OAKLAND, Calif. – Derek Carr’s stretch for a touchdown that turned into a fumble through the end zone for a turnover was just the latest example of a risk for a score backfiring on a player. The rule that treats fumbles through the end zone far more harshly than those that go out of bounds on the field of play has been used more times this year than any other this century and has coaches using the latest example as another teaching tool. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

FBN–BRONCOS-BUSY WITH BEES

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – When Brooks Dodson, the Denver Broncos’ director of turf, didn’t see any bees buzzing around the team’s expanded grounds, he visited a beekeeper for advice. That led to the Broncos becoming the first pro sports team to host hives on its property, and some of the honey that’s generated by the 100,000 bees is even used in the team’s cafeteria. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, video by 12 p.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, Dec. 30

SOC–ON SOCCER-2018 LOOKAHEAD

LONDON – Soccer moves at a rapid pace. Zinedine Zidane won every major honor in club soccer in 2017, but enters the new year in difficulty at Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola failed to win a trophy in his first year at Manchester City, but remains in contention for a quadruple in 2018. Being a World Cup year, the tournament in Russia will shape the soccer landscape in June and July. It’s a test of Russia’s hosting capabilities, and a platform for players to secure big post-World Cup transfers. The cash available for player moves in future will be determined in part in 2018 by the value of television rights secured by the world’s richest soccer competition as the English Premier League completes television deals for the next three-year cycle. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 12 p.m. Saturday.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3

FBN–COPYCAT DEFENSES

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether or not Seattle makes the playoffs, its defense is a lock for the postseason. The scheme that carried the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowls (2013-14) has become increasingly popular around the NFL. It helped Atlanta make the Super Bowl last year and was the catalyst for Jacksonville’s stunning turnaround this season. It’s also getting rave reviews of late in Los Angeles and San Francisco. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

