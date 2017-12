BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Dec. 26

FBN–THE ICE BOWL

The wakeup call at the Holiday Inn in Appleton, Wisconsin, jolted the Dallas Cowboys out of bed. It was 7:30 a.m., the operator said, and the temperature outside was 17 below. It was Dec. 31, 1967, and the Cowboys were playing the Green Bay Packers, with the winners going to the second Super Bowl ever. Bart Starr was under center for the Packers, while Don Meredith led the Cowboys. On the sidelines were two iconic coaches, Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry. Fifty years later, players still shiver when they think of the day that became the Ice Bowl, one of three games played in the span of a decade that cemented the NFL into the consciousness of America. By Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 1,900 words and photos by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27

BKC–THE LOW MAJORS-FACILITIES

The top programs in college basketball have state-of-the-art practice facilities and play in arenas that would make some pro teams jealous. At the low end of Division I basketball, the workout rooms can be a haphazard array of random weights and the gym of the bandbox variety, often not even on campus. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, Dec. 28

OLY–SKI-THE SNOW MAN

PINEDALE, Wyo. – The cattle rancher and hay farmer from western Wyoming will have a big influence on who wins the speed events at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Tom Johnston’s other job just so happens to be as one of the world’s foremost experts on shaping a race course, most notably the downhill and super-G courses that Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Aksel Lund Svindal and the rest will zoom down come February. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

FRIDAY, Dec. 29

FBN–END ZONE FUMBLES

OAKLAND, Calif. – Derek Carr’s stretch for a touchdown that turned into a fumble through the end zone for a turnover was just the latest example of a risk for a score backfiring on a player. The rule that treats fumbles through the end zone far more harshly than those that go out of bounds on the field of play has been used more times this year than any other this century and has coaches using the latest example as another teaching tool. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

