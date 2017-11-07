BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

FBC–THE WAVE

”The Wave” at Iowa home games, where fans salute children from the nearby hospital battling cancer and their families, has become college football’s neatest new tradition. But it has its roots in the Hawkeyes’ ”Kid Captain” program, which has helped highlight kids fighting various ailments for years. By Luke Meredith. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos and video by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

BKC–TACKO FALL

The tallest player in college basketball strolls the campus at UCF – not your traditional basketball power. But anybody in the NBA or college hoops who doesn’t know 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall should get up to speed on the 21-year-old from Senegal. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

THURSDAY, Nov. 9

BKC-JOHNSON-ALABAMA’S RISE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Avery Johnson has been to the NBA Finals as a player and head coach. Now, the former point guard has Alabama’s program that hasn’t been the NCAA Tournament since 2012 looking like it’s poised for a breakthrough. That’s thanks largely to a highly rated recruiting class led by another point guard, Collin Sexton. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. Thursday.

HKN–DEFENSEMEN FACEOFFS

New NHL faceoff violation enforcement has pressed more defensemen in to taking draws this season. Like position players pitching, defensemen taking faceoffs after not practicing is a rare challenge. Some players are even good at it. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m. Thursday.

BKC–MISSOURI-MARTIN’S HOME

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Cuonzo Martin is no stranger to Missouri, having grown up just across the Mississippi River in East St. Louis and coached in the state before at Missouri State. Now the former Tennessee and Cal coach is back home with the Tigers, where he thinks the rejuvenated basketball program could be a much-needed source of pride for a Missouri campus still reeling from student protests two years ago. By Kurt Voigt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 12 p.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY, Nov. 10

FBN–NFL HALFWAY-UNEXPECTED QBS

NEW YORK – Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer and Deshaun Watson are all big-name quarterbacks out for most of or the rest of the season because of injuries. Now Jameis Winston is banged-up, too. The shakeup under center around the league has left the position a mish-mosh of big names, no names, youngsters and veterans who may or may not be part of their teams’ futures. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 2 a.m. Friday.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

WRE–CORGAN-WRESTLING WITH SUCCESS

Billy Corgan is more than just another celebrity immersed in wrestling as some sort of quirky promotional stunt. The Smashing Pumpkins lead singer has been involved in wrestling for more than a decade. But his next step is his biggest gamble yet. Corgan now owns the NWA – the old 1970s and 80s home of Ric Flair and Harley Race, among other greats, and hopes to return the forgotten promotion to relevance. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 850 words, photos by 3 a.m. Saturday.

MONDAY, Nov. 13

FBN-ANTHEM PROTESTS-FAITH

PHILADELPHIA – San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid says his Christian faith is the reason why he joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for the anthem. Reid says he and Kaepernick discussed being voices for the voiceless, a lesson derived from a Bible verse found in Proverbs. Baltimore’s Ben Watson and Philadelphia’s Malcolm Jenkins also have strong views toward anthem protests and those who oppose them, based on their religious beliefs. But even pastors can’t agree on the controversial topic that has enveloped the NFL this season. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

