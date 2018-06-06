BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

—

NOTE: The story slugged FBN–Wentz’s Comeback will now be moving on Wednesday, June 13, not this Friday.

—

FRIDAY, June 8

SOC–WCUP-SADIO MANE

One fan thumps his chest with his fist. Another raises a Senegalese flag high in the air. Around them, hundreds of others holler, jump and dart about in wild celebration. Sadio Mane has scored. Described as a quiet kid, even shy, the Liverpool forward showed determination and focus at a young age to emerge form a rural village and find international stardom in Europe. Senegal now expects him to deliver at the World Cup. By Ken Maguire. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 5 a.m. Friday.

MONDAY, June 11

BRAZIL-WCUP-STICKERS

SAO PAULO – Teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked a high-tech gadget or flashy app to help his eighth grade students with their Portuguese language grammar, reading and text interpretation. Instead, he is finding a creative way to use something completely analog: the World Cup sticker book, which features national team players of countries getting ready to compete in Russia later this month. The album is all the rage among soccer fans in Brazil and around the world, even if it is decidedly old school. ”In such a divisive world we can still swap, trade and have something in common,” said Mascarenhas, who like many adults, does his own buying and trading of stickers. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 3 a.m. Monday.

WEDNESDAY, June 13

FBN–WENTZ’S COMEBACK

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz was having an MVP season before a torn ACL forced him to the sideline where he watched Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory. Wentz has a mission to return for Week 1 but his return comes with interesting circumstances: He’s got no pressure to return right away because the Eagles can lean on the Super Bowl MVP to start the season. And that’s not necessarily a threat to Wentz, whose friendship with Foles appears without the strain seen in other famed NFL tandems like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers or Joe Montana and Steve Young. That has allowed Wentz to pursue other interests while rehabbing, like building a sports complex during a mission trip to Haiti, with the comfort of knowing his job is reasonably safe if he plays well once he comes back. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports