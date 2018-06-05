BC-Sports Showcase Digest,ADVISORY

A look ahead to top enterprise and feature stories planned globally by AP Sports. New digests will go out each Thursday and Monday and will be repeated on other weekdays. Please note that story plans may change depending on news and other issues.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or 877-836-9477. For reruns, call the Service Desk 800-838-4616 or your local AP bureau.

As with all our operations, we welcome and want your feedback. If you have thoughts or questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia, deputy sports editor for presentation and storytelling, at 215-446-6632 or at ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Article continues below ...

All times are Eastern.

—

WEDNESDAY, June 6

RAC–BELMONT-JOCKEY CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

Horse racing is years behind other sports in concussion education, evaluation, diagnosis and return protocol for jockeys, who often suffer them when they fall off. Doctors have spent the past two years developing a protocol, but progress has been slowed by the industry’s lack of continuity from state to state and track to track. Riders who are on the Triple Crown trail from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and the Belmont see different rules and care along the way as horse racing seeks to catch up with the NFL, NHL and NBA on brain injuries decades after developing better treatment for horses than riders. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 950 words, file photos by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

FRIDAY, June 8

FBN–WENTZ’S COMEBACK

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz was having an MVP season before a torn ACL forced him to the sideline where he watched Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory. Wentz has a mission to return for Week 1 but his return comes with interesting circumstances: He’s got no pressure to return right away because the Eagles can lean on the Super Bowl MVP to start the season. And that’s not necessarily a threat to Wentz, whose friendship with Foles appears without the strain seen in other famed NFL tandems like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers or Joe Montana and Steve Young. That has allowed Wentz to pursue other interests while rehabbing, like building a sports complex during a mission trip to Haiti, with the comfort of knowing his job is reasonably safe if he plays well once he comes back. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 3 a.m. Friday.

—

Again, if you have questions about the Sports Showcase Digest or the material listed, please reach out to Oskar Garcia at 215-446-6632 or ogarcia(at)ap.org.

Thanks,

AP Sports