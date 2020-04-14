On This Day: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield turns 25

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

It’s quite possible that Baker Mayfield has had one of the most unlikely paths to NFL stardom in league history.

Mayfield committed to Texas Tech as a three-star recruit out of Dallas, Texas in 2013. He would spend one season in Lubbock before transferring to the University of Oklahoma as a walk-on.

Article continues below ...

During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield’s career took off. He threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdown passes, while only throwing 21 interceptions.

His senior year performance culminated with a Heisman Trophy in 2017.

Notice that guy to his right?

Moving on.

If that story weren’t improbable enough, Mayfield topped it all off by becoming the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his first season, Mayfield guided the Browns to a 7-8-1 record. In 14 starts as a rookie, he threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns, as well as 14 interceptions.

For context, Cleveland had won four games total in the previous three seasons, going 0-16 in 2017.

Mayfield has also famously dueled with FS1’s Colin Cowherd, who questioned Mayfield’s judgment coming into the NFL. He paid a visit to The Herd before the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield and Cowherd would enjoy another back and forth on Twitter in May 2019.

By the way, this quote isn’t new. But I’m happy I could give you a new storyline! Also…. do you accept check for the rent I have in your head? Or is it still free? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 29, 2019

The two have fun together.

Mayfield had a bit of a rocky sophomore campaign, as the Browns finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs last season. He passed for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions on the season.

Mayfield joined First Things First to discuss year two and what needs to change for him and the Browns moving forward.

“I truly believe that to get better you have to have change. You have to have somebody driving that and right now we have a bunch of guys who are trying to figure that out and going in the right direction. It’s a learning process.”

One thing is for certain: Mayfield is one of the most interesting players in the NFL.

All eyes will be on the 25-year old QB for years to come.

Happy birthday, Baker Mayfield.