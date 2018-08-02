Johnathan Cyprien has torn ACL, Titans may look at Eric Reid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans will be working out veteran safety Eric Reid in their search for a potential replacement after losing Johnathan Cyprien for the season with a torn left ACL, according to a person familiar with the visit.

Reid will work out for the Titans on Friday, a person familiar with Reid’s visit told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce which players it is working out.

The Titans will become only the second NFL team to bring Reid in for a visit this year. Reid’s visit with the Cincinnati Bengals ended with the safety filing a claim this spring arguing he was unsigned as a result of collusion by NFL owners over his protests of police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem.

Coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Thursday that the Titans have looked at Reid.

”I know we’re in the process of talking and trying to bring him in,” Vrabel said. ”(GM) Jon (Robinson) and I will continue to discuss that and see where it goes. Yes, it’s a guy we evaluated and we’ll probably try to talk to his rep and see how many guys we can bring in here for a workout.”

Reid, 26, has been out of work since playing out his contract with San Francisco. He started 69 of 70 games with 10 career interceptions.

The safety said in March that he does not plan to protest during the anthem this season if signed by a team. After he filed his collusion claim, the NFL Players Association also filed a non-injury grievance on Reid’s behalf in May. Cincinnati owner Mike Brown reportedly asked Reid during their visit whether he would continue to kneel during the anthem.

The Titans are looking for help at safety after losing Cyprien. The veteran left practice Wednesday after hurting his left knee during a noncontact play. He grabbed at his knee and then walked to the locker room with trainers, waiving off a cart. Cyprien, who signed a four-year deal last season, started 10 games after dealing with an injured hamstring.

Tennessee already has Kendrick Lewis, 30 and with his fourth NFL team, and Demontre Hurst among the other options at safety on the roster. Kenny Vaccaro, who played the last five seasons in New Orleans, and Mike Mitchell also are among veteran safeties currently unsigned.

”Devastated to tell you that after checking him out, he tore his ACL and he’ll be out for a year, which is tough for me as is a new head coach to watch guys work hard, extremely hard, in the offseason and care about the team and play hard and do everything that we’ve asked them to do and then not get a chance to experience the NFL season this year,” Vrabel said.

Tennessee already has All-Pro Kevin Byard at the other safety spot, with Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson and free agent signee Malcolm Butler at cornerback for a unit that has its sights set on being the NFL’s best secondary. Ryan said at least the Titans have time to adjust.

”It tests our depth, but some of that’s been well-documented that we feel like we have good depth so it’s going to show it …,” Ryan said. ”This didn’t happen the day before the first game. It’s giving us time to work out the kinks. They might move me around a little bit and allow me to do more things in the secondary if need be and get more of our guys on the field.”

—

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

—

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker