AP Source: Chargers agree to 1-year deal with LB Nick Vigil

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nick Vigil.

A person familiar with the deal says it was finalized Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move since it is pending a physical.

Vigil has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the third round in 2016, and where he made 37 career starts. He started every game last year and was second on the team in tackles with 111.

Depth at linebacker has been an issue for the Chargers the past two seasons. They were also looking to get younger at the position after releasing 15-year veteran Thomas Davis Sr. before the start of free agency.

Vigil is the third free agent addition Los Angeles has made on defense. It has agreed to deals with cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, but those are also pending physicals.