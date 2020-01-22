AP source: Browns, Vikings assistant GM meet for 2nd time

The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for the second time to be their new GM, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Paton, who met with the team over the weekend to discuss its opening, is at the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not making its plans public during its search.

Paton worked in Minnesota for 13 years with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who has been part of the committee to hire a general manager. Stefanski was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator this season.

A Paton-Stefanksi connection could help the Browns have early alignment as they put the pieces together following a 6-10 season that was followed by the firing of coach Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey leaving after declining an offer to take a lesser role in the organization.

The Browns seem to have zeroed in on Paton. He’s the only candidate they’ve met with twice. The team also interviewed Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and New England college scouting director Monti Ossenfort.