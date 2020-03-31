AP source: Browns signing free agent Clayborn to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns plan to sign veteran free agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year, $6 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Clayborn, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, has agreed to terms on a deal that includes another $1 million in incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because he must still pass a physical.

ESPN first reported the package for Clayborn.

The 31-year-old had four sacks in 15 games last season with the Falcons. Clayborn has also played for New England and Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots in 2018.

Clayborn had his best season in 2017 with Atlanta, recording a career-high 9 1/2 sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder gives Cleveland more depth up front and a proven pass rusher to go along with ends Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Chad Thomas. He’s the second free agent defensive lineman signed by the Browns, who added former Bengals tackle Andrew Billings.

Clayborn has 36 1/2 sacks in 52 starts since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Buccaneers.

