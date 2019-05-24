AP Source: Browns meet with Gerald McCoy, talks continue

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerald McCoy isn’t ready to commit to the Browns — or anyone else just yet.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle visited Cleveland’s facility for several hours Friday, but left without signing a contract, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

However, the Browns and McCoy’s agents are having “ongoing discussions,” said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

McCoy was released earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn’t want to pay him $13 million next season and couldn’t find a suitable trade.

The Browns are one of several teams pursuing the 6-foot-4, 295-pound McCoy, who has 54 1/2 career sacks in 123 games — all with Tampa Bay. McCoy is expected to have other meetings.

The 31-year-old wants to sign with a Super Bowl contender, and the Browns believe they’ve become are one after adding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., edge rusher Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson this offseason.

If the Browns sign McCoy, they would have four current or former Pro Bowlers on their defensive line. He would join Richardson, a Pro Bowler in 2014 as well as Vernon and Myles Garrett, who were named last season.

Cleveland already has major money tied up in its defensive line, but general manager John Dorsey said that would not preclude him from dishing out more for the right player, at the right price.