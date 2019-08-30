AP source: Broncos acquire Patriots cornerback Duke Dawson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have acquired cornerback Duke Dawson from the New England Patriots.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade wasn’t announced by either team. The trade includes a swap of late-round draft picks and was first reported by NFL Network.

The Broncos also acquired a seventh-round selection from New England for a sixth-rounder in next year’s draft.

The Patriots grabbed the Florida cornerback late in the second round of the 2018 draft to possibly fill Malcom Butler’s spot. Butler signed with Tennessee that offseason after being benched at the Super Bowl.

But Dawson, the No. 56 overall pick, missed his rookie season with a hamstring injury, and New England chose former Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second round this year.

Dawson provides depth in Denver, where he’ll likely compete with De’Vonte Bausby behind Chris Harris Jr., Bryce Callahan and Isaac Yiadom in a retooled secondary.