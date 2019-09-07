The Raiders release Antonio Brown — here’s everything you need to know

The drama between the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown reached its apex on Saturday morning, as Jon Gruden’s squad officially released the superstar wide receiver.

The surprising — if not shocking — move came in the wake of AB releasing a highly-produced video on YouTube Friday night that featured recorded audio from Gruden:

… a video that Gruden reportedly found “awesome”. Apparently, that reaction by Chucky didn’t necessarily mean much, though.

Just hours before the move on Saturday, after being fined and having the guaranteed money in his contract revoked, AB took to Instagram with a simple request for the Raiders — “release me.”

And … wish granted!

via GIPHY

The entire offseason has been a rollercoaster for both Brown and the team, to say the least. He suffered a bizarre case of frostbitten feet due to chryotherapy gone wrong, and even his helmet choice was a point of contention during training camp.

He was fined for missing practices, spoke out about the fines, and faced a potential suspension for a reported altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

And it all ended with the former Steelers wide receiver as a free agent. According to Brown’s agent, AB will look to join a new NFL team as soon as possible:

While the pace at which things escalated this weekend was certainly remarkable, the writing was on the wall with this relationship — as Cris Carter explained this week:

Seriously, though — just over 24 hours ago, the expectation was that Brown would be suspended. 22 hours ago, Gruden confirmed Brown would play in Oakland’s season opener on Monday night:

And now… here we are.