Adam Thielen returns to Vikings’ lineup after six weeks

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will play against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing five games with a pulled hamstring.

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs will play the team’s final scheduled game in Oakland against Jacksonville. Jacobs missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice all this week. Oakland will be without right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and defensive back Daryl Worley (neck).

The Jaguars are missing No. 1 receiver DJ Chark, who is out with an ankle injury.

Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and wide receiver Bisi Johnson (quad) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but are active. Los Angeles cornerback Desmond King was ruled out Saturday due to a non-injury related reason.

Browns tight David Njoku is inactive one week after his return from a broken wrist. Njoku missed most of the season because of the injury suffered in Week 2, but returned last Sunday and caught one pass for four yards. He had 56 catches and four touchdowns last season.

At Dallas, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is missing his fifth straight game with a knee injury after being listed as questionable following a full week of practice.

Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill is inactive again with Antwaun Woods returning after missing two games with a knee injury. Hill has had trouble getting on the field after he was the highest draft pick by the Cowboys, in the second round.

The 49ers are without three key players in the secondary as cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Jaquiski Tarrt and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams are all missing the game against Atlanta with injuries.

Sherman hurt his hamstring and Williams got a concussion last week at New Orleans. Tartt is missing his second straight game with injured ribs.