A Job Undone

Maintaining a 10-point on the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers were on the cusp of football immortality.

And then, Patrick Mahomes happened.

Or, did Jimmy Garoppolo not happen?

"Jimmy Garoppolo had a chance to go be a legend. Instead, he let let the actual legend on the field take his place." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/0iEW5E6nTa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

After the Chiefs 21-0 fourth quarter run to cap a historic comeback win, the 49ers are left with some tough questions to answer.

One is whether Garoppolo is the quarterback of the future, the guy who can take the historic franchise back to the promised land.

After last night, opinion seems to be split.

"Jimmy Garoppolo was never terrible yesterday… He's got fewer than 30 starts. He looked a lot better than the Tom Brady I saw in his first Super Bowl." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KyLkXjQxsf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2020

Garoppolo had a rough fourth quarter. Period.

He completed only three of his 11 pass attempts for 36 yards while throwing two interceptions.

When the 49ers needed their franchise quarterback to step up and win the game, he faltered, completing only three of 11 fourth quarter passing attempts.

Mahomes, on the other hand, passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the decisive quarter.

The Niners, known for their ground game, surprisingly only rushed the ball four times in the final quarter.

"What happened to the 49ers is that they got comfortable. The 49ers got away from what they do best.” — @ShannonSharpe on the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss pic.twitter.com/OEMLsEY2Pm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

Now, the same way the offense turned to Garoppolo on Sunday, the attention turns to him on Monday. ‘

.@ShannonSharpe on if the 49ers can win a title with Jimmy G: "Jimmy G knows Coach Belichick anointed him to replace Tom Brady and that's what he's going to get measured against. I believe he has what it takes for the 49ers to win a title." pic.twitter.com/nJ5uuU0LtD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 3, 2020

While blame is being placed at the doorstep of Garoppolo for the loss, it’s fair to question whether he was put in the best position to win by his head coach Kyle Shanahan.

.@WhitlockJason puts the blame on Kyle Shanahan more than Jimmy G "The coach [Shanahan] told everybody, 100 million people, I don’t believe in you. And now I’m supposed to be mad at Jimmy G?" pic.twitter.com/SKSoTdShnR — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 3, 2020

San Francisco got away from what it does best.

Still, Garoppolo is a $137 million-dollar quarterback, and for three quarters, he actually outplayed Mahomes.

Did Jimmy Garoppolo get exposed? "Jimmy G got exposed of how good he is and how good he can be… Jimmy G outplayed Patrick Mahomes for most of that game." — @MarcellusWiley pic.twitter.com/iqJoIpMJpn — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 3, 2020

In the quarter that mattered, however, he didn’t. And in hindsight, they could have seen this coming.

During the regular season, San Francisco was 1-2 in games where Garoppolo threw the ball 30 times or more. Last night, he threw 31 times.

In the 49ers’ first two playoff games – which they won convincingly – he only attempted 27 passes total.

Garoppolo & Mahomes in final 12 minutes of Super Bowl LIV:

Comp-Att: 3-11 | 8-13

Pass Yds: 36 | 114

TDs: 0 | 2

INTs: 1 | 0

Pass Rtg: 2.8 | 129.5 "You know guys who have it & don't. Maybe he will one day, but right now Jimmy Garoppolo don't have that stuff." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/lu6PgXgNz1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

Garoppolo’s career is still young and he is a fairly inexperienced quarterback, sporting a 23-6 record in 29 career starts.

This season, he passed for nearly 4,000 yards, threw 27 touchdown passes, and was fourth in the league in completion percentage, landing at 69.1 percent.

But stats don’t always matter when the game is on.

And on Sunday, when the game was on, Garoppolo was off.

"If you're a championship-level QB, you have to have some productivity in order to close out the game. … The fact that Jimmy G couldn’t get his offense to be productive in those critical moments in the 4th quarter, it's an indictment on him as a player." — @ChrisCanty99 pic.twitter.com/otMgIGQVlN — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2020

He could still be the quarterback who delivers another Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco.

He just hasn’t done it yet.