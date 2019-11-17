49ers rule out Kittle; Sanders active against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star tight end George Kittle for a second straight week because of injuries to his ankle and knee, while receiver Emmanuel Sanders is active against the Arizona Cardinals after he left last week’s game with injured ribs.

The NFC-leading 49ers also are without starting left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and running back Matt Breida (ankle).

The Cardinals are expected to have their original offensive line back with right tackle Justin Murray returning from a knee injury. Murray’s return will allow Justin Pugh to go back to his original spot at left guard. Arizona cornerback Tramaine Brock is out with a hamstring injury.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles are missing three starters: running back Jordan Howard, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham for their game against New England. Howard has a shoulder injury, Jeffery and Bradham have ankle injuries

The AFC-leading Patriots are without starting safety Patrick Chung because of a chest injury.

At Oakland, the Raiders will be without slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner for their game against the winless Bengals. Joyner injured his hamstring last week.