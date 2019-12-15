49ers lose in wild finish but end six-year playoff drought

The Latest on Week 15 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:51 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have ended a six-year playoff drought even though they lost to the Atlanta Falcons 29-22 in a wild finish in which they allowed 12 points in the final two seconds.

That’s right, 12 points in the last two seconds.

Julio Jones caught a 5-yard pass from Matt Ryan with two seconds left to give Atlanta a 23-22 lead.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus recoverd a fumble in the end zone when the 49ers botched the kickoff return when they lateraled in a futile attempt to score on a razzle-dazzle return.

The 49ers (11-3) nevertheless made it into the NFC playoff field minutes later when the Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys’ win also put the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs.

Earlier, the New England Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive playoff berth despite another pedestrian passing performance by Tom Brady.

—-

7:25 p.m.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray got the best of a much-anticipated showdown with Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Murray can thank Kenyan Drake, who scored four touchdowns in Arizona’s 38-24 win over the Browns.

Murray threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Mayfield threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The two were college teammates at Oklahoma and won Heisman Trophies in back-to-back seasons.

Murray got plenty of help from Drake, who scored a touchdown in each quarter. He’s the first Cardinals player since 1993 to score four rushing touchdowns in a game.