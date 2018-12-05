49ers long snapper Nelson suspended 10 games for PEDs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers long snapper Kyle Nelson has been suspended 10 games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Nelson will miss the final four games of this season and the first six in 2019 under the suspension handed out Tuesday. He will be able to participate in the offseason program and preseason games before resuming his suspension.

Nelson says he believes the positive test came from a legal supplement. He says he is looking into what supplement caused the positive test and says he will seek legal action against the manufacturer when he finds out.

Nelson has spent the past five seasons in San Francisco, playing all 76 games. He has also played for the Chargers and Washington in his seven-year career.