49ers-Chiefs Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (1-1) at KANSAS CITY (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 6 1/2

RECORD VS SPREAD — San Francisco 0-2, Kansas City 2-0

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 7-5

LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Chiefs 22-17, Oct. 5, 2014

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Lions 30-27; Chiefs beat Steelers 42-37

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 20, Chiefs No. 4

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (3), PASS (26)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (19), PASS (25)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (9)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (T6), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Series dates to 1971, though teams have met just 12 times. … 49ers RB Matt Breida leads NFL in yards rushing (184) and yards per carry (8.4). … San Francisco K Robbie Gould has made franchise-record 29 consecutive FGs. … 49ers DE DeForest Buckner has 3 1/2 sacks, second most in NFL. … San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,038 yards passing in first seven starts, fourth most in NFL history. … 49ers settled for three FGs in five red-zone trips last week vs. Detroit. They have three TDs on nine red-zone trips this season. … San Francisco has surrendered 214 yards rushing through two games. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has NFL-record 10 TD passes through first two games. He has not thrown an INT. … Mahomes has won both AFC offensive player of the week awards this season. … Mahomes had six TD passes at Pittsburgh, making him youngest player in NFL history to accomplish feat. … Kansas City TE Travis Kelce has caught passes in 65 consecutive games, third best in franchise history. … Chiefs have had three different players with 100-yard receiving games this season: Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill. … Chiefs are allowing 430 yards passing and 508 yards total per game, last in NFL. … Fantasy tip: Mahomes has been on tear and it probably won’t stop against San Francisco, which has yet to pick off pass.