49ers-Chargers Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (1-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 9½.

RECORD VS. SPREAD – San Francisco 0-3, LA Chargers 1-2.

SERIES RECORD – Tied 7-7

LAST MEETING – Chargers beat 49ers 38-35, OT, Dec. 20, 2014

LAST WEEK – 49ers lost to Chiefs 38-27; Chargers lost to Rams, 35-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 29, Chargers No. 20

NINERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (2), PASS (24).

NINERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (10), PASS (27).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (10).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (24), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Chargers have won past four in series. . Niners QB C.J. Beathard will make sixth career start after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending knee injury last week. Beathard went 1-5 as starter in 2017. . RB Matt Breida tied for league lead in rushing yards (274). He has league-high six carries of 20 yards or more. Chargers RB Melvin Gordon tied for second with three. . Niners WR Marquise Goodwin averaging 16.8 yards per catch since 2017, third-highest average in league. . DE Forest Buckner third in NFC with 3 1-2 sacks. . PK Robbie Gould has made team-record 31 straight field goals, including eight this season. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers has thrown nine touchdowns and averaging 321 yards in three previous starts vs. 49ers. . Gordon has four TDs in past two games. Gordon and RB Austin Ekeler only pair of RBs on same team with 250 or more scrimmage yards this season . WR Keenan Allen has five straight 100-yard games at home. . WR Mike Williams had first multi-touchdown game last week with two receiving scores. . S Derwin James second rookie defensive back in non-strike year to have two sacks and an interception in first three games. . Chargers will be without DE Joey Bosa (foot) and OT Joe Barksdale (knee). … Fantasy tip: 49ers TE George Kittle led team with five receptions for 79 yards last week. He is sixth in league in tight end receiving yards with 191.