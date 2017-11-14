32 nominees for NFL’s Sportsmanship Award announced

NEW YORK (AP) NFL veterans Drew Brees, Joe Thomas, Von Miller and Luke Kuechly are among the 32 nominees announced Tuesday for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, now in its fourth year, honors the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One player from each team is nominated by current NFL players. A panel of former players selects eight finalists, four from each conference. That panel includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote on Dec. 15. As for the Pro Bowl, a team can’t vote for its own player.

The award will be presented on Feb. 3, the night before the Super Bowl, at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. The recipient will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Past winners have been Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson and Frank Gore.

The nominees:

Arizona Cardinals,CB Patrick Peterson

Atlanta Falcons,S Ricardo Allen

Baltimore Ravens,QB Joe Flacco

Buffalo Bills,LB Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers,LB Luke Kuechly

Chicago Bears,RB Benny Cunningham

Cincinnati Bengals,DE Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns,T Joe Thomas

Dallas Cowboys,C Travis Frederick

Denver Broncos,LB Von Miller

Detroit Lions, DT Haloti Ngata

Green Bay Packers,S Morgan Burnett

Houston Texans, P Shane Lechler

Indianapolis Colts,WR T.Y. Hilton

Jacksonville Jaguars,LB Paul Posluszny

Kansas City Chiefs, QB Alex Smith

Los Angeles Chargers,TE Antonio Gates

Los Angeles Rams,G Rodger Saffold

Miami Dolphins,G Jermon Bushrod

Minnesota Vikings, DE Brian Robison

New England Patriots,WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints, QB Drew Brees

New York Giants,T Justin Pugh

New York Jets,QB Josh McCown

Oakland Raiders,QB Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles,TE Brent Celek

Pittsburgh Steelers,DE Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers,T Joe Staley

Seattle Seahawks,DE Cliff Avril

Tampa Bay Buccaneers,DT Gerald McCoy

Tennessee Titans,QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Redskins,TE Vernon Davis

