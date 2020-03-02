There were some incredible moments and performances at the 2020 NFL Combine

The results are in.

The 2020 NFL combine is officially over, and with it, some stars shone and some diamonds in the rough were found.

Plenty of young studs turned heads before draft day in Las Vegas on April 23.

Kansas City Chiefs Football GIF by SHOWTIME Sports - Find & Share on GIPHY

Let’s talk about a few, beginning with the quarterback position.

If you’ve been following NFL storylines, you might have heard LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a lock for the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

You might have also heard his newest nickname: Baby Hands Burrow.

It’s up for debate whether or not hand size is all that important. But it certainly was a hot topic.

Burrow was not the only quarterback to be a subject of conversation over the weekend.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts had a lot of prove. He did that, and then some this past weekend.

His 40-time shot his stock right up.

Speaking of 40-yard dash times, how about Jonathan Taylor?

The former Wisconsin running back had us all shook.

His 4.39 official time ranked No. 1 among running backs, beating New York Giants‘ running back Saquon Barkley‘s time (4.40) and eclipsing all players at 225 pounds and heavier from the last seven combines.

Taylor boosted his name among a ridiculously talented class, including Travis Etienne, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Zack Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

If your jaw didn’t drop on that run, it will now.

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton defied science.

To put that run into perspective, have a look at this:

Or this:

For reference, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs had the fastest receiver 40-yard dash time.

But Ruggs wasn’t the receiver who caught our attention.

Oklahoma’s Ceedee Lamb stole the show.

Was that slow motion treatment not everything you needed and then some?

The weekend was full of friendly rivalries.

We might have to go with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons this round.

Yes, the round was definitely his with a 4.39 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

We learned the best – or maybe the worst – smoothie for weight gain.

Not sure we’re going to try that one.

Arizona State punter Michael Turk set a record for most reps by a punter since 2003.

Power moves weren’t only made during drills.

Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah had words for a reporter after hearing a critique on his game.

The weekend was full of fun, freakish and incredible – some saw their stock rise, while other watched it fall.

Good news is, we’ve still got plenty of time with pro day and private workouts before April 23.