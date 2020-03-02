The results are in.

The 2020 NFL combine is officially over, and with it, some stars shone and some diamonds in the rough were found.

Plenty of young studs turned heads before draft day in Las Vegas on April 23.

Let’s talk about a few, beginning with the quarterback position.

If you’ve been following NFL storylines, you might have heard LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a lock for the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

From his hopes to be the No. 1 pick, to breaking down his hand size and Drew Brees, @LSUfootball's @Joe_Burrow10 had plenty to talk about at the NFL combine ⬇️pic.twitter.com/EltMxwCQxd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 25, 2020

You might have also heard his newest nickname: Baby Hands Burrow.

It’s up for debate whether or not hand size is all that important. But it certainly was a hot topic.

9 inch hands is one number and 65 TDs is another.@ClayTravis on why Joe Burrow's hands won't impact his draft day pic.twitter.com/SwvP9SXIUf — Lock It In (@LockItInonFS1) February 25, 2020

Burrow was not the only quarterback to be a subject of conversation over the weekend.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts had a lot of prove. He did that, and then some this past weekend.

Jalen Hurts just ran a 4.59 40 – plenty fast for such a powerful young man at 222 pounds. Plenty enough arm, too. He can win lots of games as a starting QB in the NFL. Playmaker. Leader. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 27, 2020

His 40-time shot his stock right up.

⚡️ @OU_Football's Jalen Hurts was MOVING! His unofficial time of 4.59 is best among QBs at the Combine. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lu1VjtlRHE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 27, 2020

Speaking of 40-yard dash times, how about Jonathan Taylor?

The former Wisconsin running back had us all shook.

His 4.39 official time ranked No. 1 among running backs, beating New York Giants‘ running back Saquon Barkley‘s time (4.40) and eclipsing all players at 225 pounds and heavier from the last seven combines.

Taylor boosted his name among a ridiculously talented class, including Travis Etienne, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Zack Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

This kid is a superstar!! Great vision

Explosive on outside

Terrific patience

Extremely smart

Most productive 3 years EVER Best of all he is an OUTSTANDING person!! Go get it @JayT23 https://t.co/4EIFU6mUks — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) February 29, 2020

If your jaw didn’t drop on that run, it will now.

Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton defied science.

6'7" / 364 lbs athletes are not supposed to move like this…@UofLFootball's Mekhi Becton doesn't care ⚡️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RLUqfrNGcp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 28, 2020

To put that run into perspective, have a look at this:

Mekhi Becton vs Tom Brady, NFL Combine 40 (@edsbs) pic.twitter.com/wSMwLUWwHJ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 28, 2020

Or this:

Mekhi Becton weighs as much as two Henry Ruggses and he was less than a second slower in the 40 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 28, 2020

For reference, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs had the fastest receiver 40-yard dash time.

Best of the best 🏅 Here are the top performers from the 2020 NFL Combine! pic.twitter.com/PhVjx0KBL7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 2, 2020

But Ruggs wasn’t the receiver who caught our attention.

Oklahoma’s Ceedee Lamb stole the show.

Was that slow motion treatment not everything you needed and then some?

Ugggh.. Highest point!!!! The release was smooth. https://t.co/LlsqPVmqtt — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 28, 2020

The weekend was full of friendly rivalries.

We might have to go with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons this round.

Yes, the round was definitely his with a 4.39 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

We learned the best – or maybe the worst – smoothie for weight gain.

.@SJUJohnnies OT Ben Bartch spoke at Combine this morning, and revealed his “magic shake” that helped him gain weight & go from TE to OT. The ingredients? -7 eggs

-Cottage cheese

-Grits

-Peanut butter

-Banana

-Gatorade "I’d gag sometimes, but that’s what you have to do.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/7OqTsiLbJd — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) February 26, 2020

Not sure we’re going to try that one.

Arizona State punter Michael Turk set a record for most reps by a punter since 2003.

#ForTheBrand@ASUFootball's PUNTER Michael Turk put up 25 reps in the bench press 💪💪 (@NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/LGNeayNMxZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 27, 2020

Power moves weren’t only made during drills.

Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah had words for a reporter after hearing a critique on his game.

"Cut the tape on that again." Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah is not here for inaccurate criticisms 😂 pic.twitter.com/0iGi2sQdfy — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2020

The weekend was full of fun, freakish and incredible – some saw their stock rise, while other watched it fall.

Good news is, we’ve still got plenty of time with pro day and private workouts before April 23.