Interesting 12 teams we’ve got in the NFL playoffs, right? Two new teams in the AFC and three in the NFC, and both of the top seeds are led by QBs who have never won a playoff game. In fact, one of them, Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers, has never been to the playoffs. The times, they are a-changing.

Of course, our favorite spectrum through which to view the postseason is wagering. And with this year's edition of the playoffs about to kickoff, we wanted to take a deep dive on all 12 teams' odds to win Super Bowl LIV.

So, how best to assess the teams with the best futures value? We’ve ranked them below for your viewing pleasure, naturally, from the pick we'd never make in a million years to the one we're eyeballing as we get ready for some football...

(All odds by FOX Bet)