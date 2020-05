Super Bowl 55 will be played in Tampa next February, and given how the Bucs reshaped their roster this offseason, the potential is there for a real home field advantage in the final game of the season. The Tom Brady-led Bucs have the fifth best odds to get to the Super Bowl — and on that note, we thought it would be fun to explore the five best Super Bowl 55 matchups.

They're ranked below from the most anticipated to the least, but honestly, options two through four or all pretty appealing; it really comes down to a matter of taste.

Oh, and one last note. Our friends over at FOX Bet were kind enough to provide the point spread for each of these hypothetical matchups, so I've also added my two cents on which side of the line I'd be on if the game were to take place.