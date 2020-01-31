How the teams stack up

The Super Bowl is an opportunity that rewards you for your study and your analysis — even if sometimes all of the information in the world can't save you from a bad beat. So first, let's break down how I view the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The quarterback matchup is a no-brainer. Jimmy G hasn't had to do much for the Niners this postseason, while Patrick Mahomes might be the best QB in the NFL. Advantage, KC.

The skill position matchup is a lot closer. I give the Chiefs a slight edge, especially at wide receiver (tight end is a wash). Running back is pretty even, too, so Kansas City takes this one by a hair.

I'm a big fan of the trenches as a predictor of wagering success, and the offensive line advantage has to go to the Niners — as does the defensive front seven comparison. Spoiler: that advantage is going to prove huge for San Francisco on Sunday.

Continuing on defense, I have to give the nod to the 49ers when it comes to the defensive backs. We all know that San Francisco's defense was otherwordly this year, and I expect a big game on that side of the ball against the Chiefs, as well. But Tyrann Mathieu could make his presence known for Kansas City, and I'll take the Chiefs on special teams.

The coaching matchup is close, too. Kyle Shanahan is an undeniable offensive mastermind, but he does have that 28-3 blown lead in his history. Andy Reid has had his own struggles through the years, but I'll take his experience in a slight edge for Kansas City.