Welcome to the madness, NFL friends! Week 4 of the season is often when the gambling picture really starts to come into focus, and if that's the case, this Sunday provides quite an interesting landscape.

Four games feature favorites of more than a touchdown, while a number of other contests are right in the dead zone of 5- or 6-point spreads. And with so many backup quarterbacks forced into duty, consistency is key as you break down all of this week's matchups.

So ahead of Sunday's action, I'm here to give you my picks against the spread for every single game, ranked from my most confident selections to the least. Let's go!

(All odds courtesy of FOX Bet.)