New York Giants' first pick: Tristan Wirfs (+150)

The Giants had three first round picks last year and got their franchise QB (Daniel Jones), a defense tackle (Dexter Lawrence) and a cornerback (Deandre Baker). We know GM Dave Gettleman loves the trenches, dating back to his time in Carolina. He traded for one defensive lineman (Leonard Williams) last year, and in the last two drafts, a staggering six of his 16 picks have been on the defensive line.

Now, he goes to the offensive line with Wirfs. Also, if you look at the odds for the position of the Giants first pick, offense is a -162 favorite. Over the weekend, Isaiah Simmons was the favorite; Tuesday morning, Wirfs and Simmons were both +150. As draft boards narrow in the coming days, keep an eye on the odds on the versatile Wirfs.