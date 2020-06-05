The NBA may be coming back, but it’s “still a lot of moving parts” | Titus & Tate
Titus & Tate break down the 22-team format approved by the NBA Board of Governors, highlight what still needs to be addressed before games start, and discuss the impact the unique format could have on the Draft and the implications a shifted NBA schedule has on college basketball.
