Broussard: ‘Magic and Bird were to Michael, what Michael was to Kobe and LeBron’
Chris Broussard breaks down part 7 of 'The Last Dance' documentary on the Chicago Bulls of the 1990's, and discusses how Michael Jordan acted as a father figure to players like Kobe and LeBron, similar to the greats who proceeded his career.
