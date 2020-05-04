Chris Broussard on Michael Jordan’s fame during the Chicago Bulls championship run
Video Details
FOX NBA analyst Chris Broussard discusses Michael Jordan's fame during the Chicago Bulls championship run in the 90's. Broussard reacts to Jordan's comments from 'The Last Dance' documentary.
