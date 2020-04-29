Isiah Thomas 1-on-1 with Chris Broussard explains why the Pistons didn’t shake hands with Bulls

Chris Broussard chats with Isiah Thomas after the first two episodes of 'The Last Dance' and explains why some Detroit Piston Players walked off the court and didn't shake hands after the Bulls defeated them in the 1991 Conference Finals. Thomas also delves into why he believes the perception of the 'Bad Boy' Pistons is all wrong.

