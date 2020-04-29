Isiah Thomas on ‘The Jordan Rules’ with Chris Broussard following ‘The Last Dance’
Isiah Thomas joins Chris Broussard following 'The Last Dance' and breaks down the so-called 'Jordan Rules' the Pistons used to beat Michael Jordan. Thomas and the Pistons believed Jordan was not nearly as good going left, so they would pressure his right hand side and force him left into a double team. Thomas believed Jordan to be a reluctant passer, in any situation.
