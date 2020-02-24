Michael Jordan gives a passionate and emotional speech at Celebration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan delved deep into how much Kobe Bryant meant to him personally, and how he felt like Kobe was his little brother. Jordan could not hold back tears yet was somehow able to provide a moment of levity.
