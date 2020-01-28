Remembering Kobe Bryant: Gus Johnson, Bill Raftery share heartfelt memories of the NBA icon
In light of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery shared emotional memories they have from watching him play in the McDonald's All-American Game and develop into an international sports mogul.
