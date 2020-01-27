Kobe Bryant on how he shared the Mamba Mentality with the next generation
Video Details
This past April, FOX Sports had the opportunity to sit down with Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy. He talked about sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation and how he hoped to convince both girls and boys that they can achieve their dreams, no matter what they are.
