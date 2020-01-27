in April, Kobe Bryant reflected on coaching his daughter, Gigi: ‘She’s a good mix of me and her mama’
This past April, FOX Sports had the opportunity to sit down with Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy. He reflected on having the opportunity to coach his daughter, Gianna, who was among those killed in a helicopter crash, along with Bryant, this past Sunday. Bryant also commented on the future of women's basketball and how he expected the sport to grow.
