FS1 reacts to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George joining the Clippers
Video Details
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- Paul George
- West
- West
-
The Los Angeles Clippers changed the NBA landscape last week with two epic moves. First, they landed the two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and then traded for OKC star Paul George. Watch as Colin Cowherd, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Nick Wright react to the news.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618