Greatness: Metta World Peace admires Kobe’s comeback after Achilles adversity
Metta World Peace reminisces on Kobe Bryant’s comeback after his Achilles injury in 2013 against the Golden State Warriors. Hear why one of Metta’s most memorable experiences with greatness was watching Kobe’s bounce back from adversity unfold.
