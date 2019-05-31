Greatness: Kendrick Perkins reminisces on being Kevin Garnett’s right-hand man
Video Details
'Playing with Kevin Garnett was the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.’ Hear Kendrick Perkins reminisce on Garnett's game-sealing tip-dunk from Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618