Greatness: Stephen Jackson reflects on playing with Tim Duncan
Video Details
Stephen Jackson reflects on the 2003 NBA Finals when Tim Duncan's triple-double sealed the championship for the San Antonio Spurs. Hear Stephen's first encounter with 'greatness.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618