Kendrick Perkins relives his beef with Drake
Drake's been in the news lately for his sideline behavior in the Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, but it's certainly not the first time the Canadian rapper has mixed it up on an NBA court. Legendary NBA strongman Kendrick Perkins relives his infamous beef with Drake in "Remember When..."
