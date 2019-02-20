Kyle Lowry on his NBA role models, favorite shoes ever, more | KICK BAIT

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is a five-time All-Star, but he's not taking his success for granted. At this year's festivities in Charlotte, Lowry sat down with our own Dahntay Jones to talk about his path to this point in the NBA, his favorite shoes of all-time, how Adidas has supported him throughout his career, and more.

