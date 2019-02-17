LeBron on Kyrie’s apology, Lakers, D-Wade, Zion comparisons, more | NBA ALL-STAR

Video Details

LeBron James speaks to the media at 2019 NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte, discussing Kyrie Irving's phone call, how special it is to play with Dwyane Wade one more time, comparisons between LeBron and Zion Williamson, speaking out for what he believes in, and much more.

More Videos »